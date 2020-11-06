1/1
Tina M. Kampfman
1975 - 2020
Tina M. Kampfman, 45, of Vernon, formerly of South Windsor and East Hartford passed unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020. Tina was born in Manchester, CT, on June 2, 1975, the daughter of Barbara (Buxton) Kampfman and the late Robert Kampfman. Growing up Tina was excellent at soccer, basketball, softball and even tap dancing. Tina Graduated EHHS Class of 1993, later earning her Associates at MCC and a bachelor's in Human Services from Springfield College. Tina was loved by everyone she worked with, especially at Wintonbury Care Center. Tina was a "free spirit" and incredibly independent woman. Tina took her youngest brother under her wings, forcing him to suffer as a NY Mets fan. Tina loved festivals, concerts and spending time with her millions of friends. Tina knew every Melissa Etheridge song by heart and traveled the states following the Grateful Dead. Tina was the life of the party, and a hero to many. She will be dearly missed. Along with her mother, Barbara of East Hartford she leaves her brothers, David Kampfman of East Hartford, and Robert Kampfman and his wife Laura of Bolton and daughter Madison, her half-sister, Kristine Werho and her husband Terry of Bethlehem, GA; and many other family members and friends. Her family will receive friends on November 9th 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 4, 2020
Tina, you were my next-door neighbor and BFF For many years. We shared every holiday, celebrated every triumph and grieved every loss together during that time.
I will hold dear the hundreds of memories in the backyard at our little condos, and one day we will get the band back together for mourning cups of coffee in Heaven my friend with Elvis in your lap and Buffy in mine
Joanne Browne
Friend
November 6, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
