Tina M. Kampfman, 45, of Vernon, formerly of South Windsor and East Hartford passed unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020. Tina was born in Manchester, CT, on June 2, 1975, the daughter of Barbara (Buxton) Kampfman and the late Robert Kampfman. Growing up Tina was excellent at soccer, basketball, softball and even tap dancing. Tina Graduated EHHS Class of 1993, later earning her Associates at MCC and a bachelor's in Human Services from Springfield College. Tina was loved by everyone she worked with, especially at Wintonbury Care Center. Tina was a "free spirit" and incredibly independent woman. Tina took her youngest brother under her wings, forcing him to suffer as a NY Mets fan. Tina loved festivals, concerts and spending time with her millions of friends. Tina knew every Melissa Etheridge song by heart and traveled the states following the Grateful Dead. Tina was the life of the party, and a hero to many. She will be dearly missed. Along with her mother, Barbara of East Hartford she leaves her brothers, David Kampfman of East Hartford, and Robert Kampfman and his wife Laura of Bolton and daughter Madison, her half-sister, Kristine Werho and her husband Terry of Bethlehem, GA; and many other family members and friends. Her family will receive friends on November 9th 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
