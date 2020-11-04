Tina M. Ponder 53, of Bloomfield, CT wife of James H. Ponder Jr, died October 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born August 14, 1967 in New Haven, CT. The daughter of Harriett Williams Davis and Pleger Odoms (predeceased). She was a lifelong resident of Ct. She attended Eli Whitney Technical High School, also known as Too Tall, she was a member of the Volleyball team and served an announcer for daily school activities. She studied at the University of New Haven, earning her degree in Busines Communications. For most of her career, she worked in Management in services oriented organizations, most recently at Northwestern Mutual Life, in West Hartford, CT where she was responsible for providing support and services for the financial advisors, agents and staff. She loved photography, especially black & white imagery, once winning a contest and prize money for one of her photos. She traveled the world, spoke both Spanish and French and was a great snorkeler. All animals held a special place in her heart. She volunteered her time to great cancer organizations such as Cut out Cancer, The Chain Fund, and a host of events for the benefit of Cancer awareness. Known as the "Ambassador of First Impressions" she tirelessly fought for persons being their best advocate for their health and shared many secrets and explored the world of chemo infusions with her Youtube blogs "tresmum" Cancer Chronicles, reaching worldwide attention, sharing her insight and solutions to common issues incurred while undergoing treatments. In addition to her loving husband of 23 years, She leaves a son, James H. Ponder III, as well as siblings Vera Davis, Annette Davis and Patricia James, of New Haven, CT, Edward Davis (Canada) Kevin Davis Hartford, CT (predeceased) Stephanie Williams-Peters, of Atlanta, GA, along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and great nephews. Her celebration of Life ceremony will be November 7th 2020, Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002, live steaming viewing will begin at 11:00am for visitation and 12:00pm for homegoing services at www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Memorial donations may be made to Cut Out Cancer, 41 Jerome Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002.