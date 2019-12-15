Home

Toby (Cron) Neuwirth, 84, of West Hartford, formerly Bloomfield, beloved wife of 55 years to Joel Neuwirth, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. Born in Waltham, MA, the only child of Morris and Pauline (Fishberg) Cron. Toby graduated from Boston University and worked as a physical therapist. She enjoyed traveling, ushering at the Hartford Stage Company for more than 20 years, gardening, and especially spending time with her family of whom she was very proud. She leaves her husband Joel, daughters Rachel and Sharon, son Bruce, daughter-in-law Nancy, and three grandchildren, Danielle, Jessica, and Zachary. Funeral services will be held at Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford. Interment will follow at Beth Hillel Synagogue Cemetery, 100 Wolcott Road, E. Granby. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund or the Elizabeth Park Conservancy. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
