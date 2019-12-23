Home

Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Todd Schoen
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Todd A. Schoen
Todd August Schoen passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 21, 2019. Todd was born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 6, 1964; devoted son of late August Schoen and Doris Gianninoto Brown. Todd attended schools in West Hartford until moving to Rocky Hill in High School. Todd was a born salesman. He saw many successes throughout his hard-working career. Todd was charismatic and extremely witty. He lit up a room and his energy was contagious. He valued his friends and prided himself on so many maintained and cherished, life-long friendships - too many to name. Todd is survived by his only daughter, Nicole Shepherd, who he regarded always as the proudest part of his existence; by his son in law, Kyle Shepherd, and three grandchildren, Zoey, Carley and Maverick Shepherd. Todd very much embraced becoming a grandfather. He lit up to be with his grandchildren, loved them deeply and created beautiful memories for them. Todd is additionally survived by his partner, Kevin Rourke, his step-father, Donald Brown, step-mother Sandra Schoen, sisters Tami Morneault and Britney Kardok, nephew Marcel Schoen, niece Kelly Cahill, and many cousins, aunts and uncles. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends are invited to the Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at BROOKLAWN 511 Brook st. Rocky Hill on Saturday December 28th 2019 from 2-4pm with a service at 4pm. Burial will be private. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 23, 2019
