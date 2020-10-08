1/1
Todd B. Ryans
Mr. Todd Byron Ryans (Golden Prince), 57 of Bloomfield, CT., was granted his wings on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, at Saint Francis Hospital unexpectedly surrounded by his loved ones. Todd was born December 10, 1962, in Hartford, CT to the late Leo and Karen Ryans. He attended Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield. CT. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father. He became an entrepreneur at a young age owner of Ryans' Hotdog. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with family and friends, smiling, and laughing. His radiant smile, tight hug, brought so much joy to family and friends. He is survived by his loving mother, Karen Ryans (Bloomfield, CT), two daughters Lucretia Johnson (Gerald) (Bloomfield, CT), and Latoya Johnson (Hartford, CT), mother of two daughters Elaine Johnson, one brother Leo Ryans, three sisters Heidi Ryans, Holly Ryans (Joseph) (Bloomfield, CT), and Kendall Williams (Hartford, CT). Two grandchild Kenneth and Khloe; three nephews Michael, Joquawn, and Quincy, two nieces Shyasha and Jaida, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His father, Leo Ryans and beloved nephew Rashad Lee Ryans, preceded him in death

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2020.
