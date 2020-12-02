1/1
Todd Earl Weber
1975 - 2020
Todd Earl Weber, 45 of East Hampton, CT passed away Monday, November 30th at Middlesex Hospital after a courageous battle with Covid-19. The world has lost an amazing man and heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Born November 12th, 1975 to Becky Weber of Portland, CT and Bruce Morin of East Hartford, CT. Loyal loving husband and best friend to his wife of 17 years, Amy McLean Weber of East Hampton, CT. Son to his adored mother, Becky Weber, in which their unbreakable bond of mother and son will live on forever. He is survived by his sister Tracey & her husband John Heller, niece Eillie and nephew Nolan of Portland, CT, Mother-in-law Bonnie McLean, Father-in-law Robert McLean, Sister-in-law the late Kelly McLean all of East Hampton, CT. Todd is also survived by his Aunt Charlotte Smith, Cousin Ashley and husband Scott Tobey and 2 children Isla and Lillian. Todd's childhood began in East Hartford, CT alongside his beloved Grandparents, the late Earl & Nancy Smith. After moving to Portland at age 5, Todd went on to graduate from Portland High School in 1994 and completed an Associates Degree at New England Institute of Technology to which he began a successful 20 year career in Security Integration. Todd was extremely dedicated and ambitious in his career aspirations landing him as a Vice President of Operations with Setronics Corporation. When it came to family and friends, there wasn't anything Todd wouldn't do. His magnetic personality, infectious laugh and love of life attracted so many to him- fondly known as Web, Web Dog, Webbie, Uncle Web or Uncle Todd. To know Todd was to know that he was the ultimate jokester and self proclaimed comedian. He loved and adored his beautiful labrador retrievers, Bruschi and Bailey. Todd grew up as an accomplished athlete playing soccer, basketball and baseball which led him into coaching Little League. He also played with the OWLS Golf League, Men's Softball League and would never miss a New England Patriots or Boston Red Sox game. Beyond sports, Todd enjoyed live music events, tailgating, frequent family gatherings and any excuse to get together with friends. His lasting impression will remain in our lives & forever in our hearts. Friends may call at the Portland Memorial Funeral Home at 231 Main st. Portand on Friday (December 4th) from 4-7 pm. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate online to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
December 1, 2020
A great and wonderful person i had the pleasure of knowing my condolences go out to the family
Adreanne good
Friend
December 1, 2020
So very sorry to learn about Todd's passing. He went to Portland High School with my daughters. May you find peace and comfort from friends.
Donna McBrien
Friend
December 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Donna McBrien
Friend
December 1, 2020
I was very sad to hear the news of your passing. May God look over you and your family during these difficult times. I truly enjoyed working with you and it was a pleasure getting to know you. Rest In Peace my friend.
Jay Spencer
Coworker
December 1, 2020
There are never the right words for times like this but just know you have lots of love and support around you!
Heather and Shayne
Friend
December 1, 2020
My heart breaks for you and your family, Amy. May friends and family help you in the days ahead.
Susan Mazur
December 1, 2020
We grew up together in our younger years and didn’t see each other that often throughout life. But when we did, Todd just had a way of bringing a smile to my face immediately. Beyond stand up guy, in and out. I wish your family the strength and time you need to heal and enjoy the moments you shared together.
David Labbadia
Friend
December 1, 2020
We are so sad that Todd has passed, but the good news he has moved onto a better place. You are left behind to grieve BUT , you are not alone . You have family and friends who deeply cared for you and Todd. Hopefully they will give you some solace as you go through this process. We wish you strength to move forward. Rejoice in Todd’s life it sounds like you both lived it to the fullest... may all the memories bring you joy and I am sure tears will be mixed in also. Hang tough Amy. Love Bob and Kathy Stock
Kathy stock
Family
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe Hammer
Coworker
December 1, 2020
My sympathy to you Tracey and family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I am so sorry.
SUSAN & JAMES TYLER JR.
Friend
December 1, 2020
Todd was an amazing man, who cared for so many, and so much like his Grandfather, Earl, who was my Godfather. I will miss my cousin; my heart breaks for his loss. I miss you and love you, may God hold you in his hands.
Keith Schmidt
Family
December 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Stephen Kissinger
Friend
December 1, 2020
A great friend, a brother in basketball. Todd would visit me on numerous occasions and we would have long talks, like brothers. He was a great man and would do anything for anyone. We will meet again someday, love you very much. All my love goes to Amy.
Frank Violissi
Friend
December 1, 2020
We adored Todd. He will be so missed by so many. Love, prayers and strength to Amy, Becky and the rest of the family.
Heidi, Don & Jake Ingraham
Family
December 1, 2020
We will miss you forever Hot Dog
Jocelyn & Payton
Family
