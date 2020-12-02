Todd Earl Weber, 45 of East Hampton, CT passed away Monday, November 30th at Middlesex Hospital after a courageous battle with Covid-19. The world has lost an amazing man and heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Born November 12th, 1975 to Becky Weber of Portland, CT and Bruce Morin of East Hartford, CT. Loyal loving husband and best friend to his wife of 17 years, Amy McLean Weber of East Hampton, CT. Son to his adored mother, Becky Weber, in which their unbreakable bond of mother and son will live on forever. He is survived by his sister Tracey & her husband John Heller, niece Eillie and nephew Nolan of Portland, CT, Mother-in-law Bonnie McLean, Father-in-law Robert McLean, Sister-in-law the late Kelly McLean all of East Hampton, CT. Todd is also survived by his Aunt Charlotte Smith, Cousin Ashley and husband Scott Tobey and 2 children Isla and Lillian. Todd's childhood began in East Hartford, CT alongside his beloved Grandparents, the late Earl & Nancy Smith. After moving to Portland at age 5, Todd went on to graduate from Portland High School in 1994 and completed an Associates Degree at New England Institute of Technology to which he began a successful 20 year career in Security Integration. Todd was extremely dedicated and ambitious in his career aspirations landing him as a Vice President of Operations with Setronics Corporation. When it came to family and friends, there wasn't anything Todd wouldn't do. His magnetic personality, infectious laugh and love of life attracted so many to him- fondly known as Web, Web Dog, Webbie, Uncle Web or Uncle Todd. To know Todd was to know that he was the ultimate jokester and self proclaimed comedian. He loved and adored his beautiful labrador retrievers, Bruschi and Bailey. Todd grew up as an accomplished athlete playing soccer, basketball and baseball which led him into coaching Little League. He also played with the OWLS Golf League, Men's Softball League and would never miss a New England Patriots or Boston Red Sox game. Beyond sports, Todd enjoyed live music events, tailgating, frequent family gatherings and any excuse to get together with friends. His lasting impression will remain in our lives & forever in our hearts. Friends may call at the Portland Memorial Funeral Home at 231 Main st. Portand on Friday (December 4th) from 4-7 pm. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate online to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



