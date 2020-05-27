Todd Gray Gagnon, 58, beloved husband of Margie (Place) Gagnon, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Roy) Gagnon. Todd lived in Cromwell since 1986 where he joined the Cromwell Volunteer Fire Department in 1989 as a firefighter and EMT. In 1990 he completed trade school as a licensed Master Electrician. He went on to become the Cromwell Fire Marshal in 1994 and was for 26 years. In 2007 Todd also acquired an Assistant Building Inspectors certification. He was a member of Centerpoint Community Church. Todd loved to spend time at his home in Vermont and travelling all over the country with the BMW Motorcycle Club. He also loved camping and was very good at training dogs, owning many over the years. Along with his wife, Todd is survived by his two daughters Krystal M. Cocolla of Wethersfield and Nichole E. Stahl of Republic, OH; three sons Nathaniel T. Gagnon of Hartford, Ethan M. Gagnon of Ontario, Canada and Tyler D. Gagnon of Providence, RI; stepdaughter, Theresia Gregersen and stepson Johnathan Madding of Gig Harbor, WA and seven grandchildren. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Todd's name may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Cromwell Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.