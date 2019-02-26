Todd M. Garrity, 39, of Glastonbury, left this life after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer, surrounded by his loved ones on February 23, 2019. Todd was a loving husband and true partner to Beth (Murray) since 2010. Beth and Todd welcomed their son, Charlie in 2013. Dedication to family defined how Todd lived. Although Todd graduated with an associates degree in nursing from Capital Community College in 2013, Charlie had the fortune of his dad's dedication as a stay-at-home dad for his first five years of life. During this time, Todd was able to share the important things in life with Charlie: patience, love, tolerance, nature, and the ability to forgive. In fact, these are the lessons that he continued to share with many far and near his whole life even after his diagnosis in 2011 until the very end.In addition to his wife and son, Todd leaves behind his mother Donna (Roberts) Fielding and stepfather Bernard "Fuzzy" of Southington; father Michael Garrity of Bristol; paternal grandmother Lois (Helm) Garrity of Southington; brother, Mason Garrity and his wife, Alexandra (Kunsman), of Flemington, New Jersey; sister, Amber (Garrity) Cardalico and husband Keith, who was also Todd's best friend, of Wolcott; brother, Josh Fielding and partner, Sheila Farrell, of Torrington; father and mother in law James and Janet (Chamberlain) Murray of South Windsor; and sister-in-law Jennifer Murray of Northampton, MA. Todd's humor, warmth, and devotion will be missed by his nieces and nephews: Sammantha and Liam, Molly and Colin, Logan and James, and Dashiell; as well as, many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Beth and the entire family send their deepest thanks to Dr. Hong, the entire staff at the Helen and Harry Cancer Center, and the staff on CB2 at Hartford Hospital for the compassionate care and unwavering support provided to Todd and his loved ones.Todd's family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27th from 4-7 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A celebration of life will be held Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with a burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Todd's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary