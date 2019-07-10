Home

Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
Todd T. York


1962 - 2019
Todd T. York Obituary
Todd T. York, 57, of Willington, beloved husband of Ann (Smith) York, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born May 31, 1962 in Windham, son of Clifton and Laura (Thomas) York. He worked 27 years at DOT and was a member of the Willington Fish and Game Club. Todd is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ann and his 4 sons: Joel and his wife Dru, James and his wife Cassandra, Nathan and his wife Bethany, and Seth and his wife Andrea. He also leaves his grandchildren Jacob, Elizabeth, April, Tracy, David, Andrew, and Levi as well as his siblings Barbara Cappola, Sharon LeBlanc, and Daniel York. A funeral home service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Rt 195), Tolland with burial to follow at Willington Hill Cemetery, Willington. For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019
