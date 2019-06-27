Todd W. Magyar, 52, of Plainville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born in Toms River, NJ on August 5, 1966, he was one of three children of Judith (Sortino) Greene of Longs, SC and the late Charles W. Magyar. He attended Watertown High School in Connecticut. Todd was athletic and an avid sports fan. He played football in high school and college and enjoyed snowboarding and mountain biking. Todd was a huge Florida State Seminoles fan. He shared his love for hockey with his son, coaching and training him for many years. He also had a passion for music, listening and playing the guitar in his free time. Todd will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 22 years, Rene E. (Ruck) Magyar and his son Zakary Magyar, both of Plainville; his mother and stepfather, Judith and Robert Greene of Longs, SC, his sister, Lori Kvartek of New Jersey, his mother and father-in-law, Frank and Francine Ruck of Plainville, sister-in-law, Kristen St. Pierre and his nieces and nephews. In addition to his father Charles, he was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Magyar. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Todd to the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington. 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111. www.cthumane.org Funeral services in celebration of Todd's life will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 12 noon, Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Family and friends may gather before the service, from 10 am to 12 at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary