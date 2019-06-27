Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Collinsville, CT
Tom Connon, 63, passed away on Sunday, June 23. Tom is survived by three siblings, Muffie and her husband Clarke Greger, Bill and his wife Nancy, and Joanne and her partner Jack Golden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday (June 28) at 10:00am in St. Patrick's Church, Collinsville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cure PSP at psp.org or to the Connecticut Humane Society at give.cthumane.org. To read a more detailed version of this obituary please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019
