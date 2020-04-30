|
Tommaso Catricala, 55, of Glastonbury, beloved husband of Vilma Ortega, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Tommaso was born on June 17, 1964 in Girifalco, Calabria, Italy and was the son of Antonio and Letizia (Defilippo) Catricala. Tommaso and his family immigrated to the U.S. in 1965 making their home in Hartford. He was a graduate of Bulkeley High School. Tommaso loved being in the restaurant environment, his first job was working for Capriccio's Restaurant on Franklin Avenue. He was truly passionate about cooking, inspired by Chef Giglio from Rocky Hill who took him under his wing and taught him authentic Italian Cuisine. For many years he owned and operated Tommaso's Restaurant in Rocky Hill, where he enjoyed greeting family and friends, welcoming them into his restaurant and preparing a delicious meal for them. His love for food and entertaining brought him much joy. He was never too tired to whip up a dinner or open a few bottles of wine to share at all hours of the day or night. A highlighting moment in his culinary career was when he had the opportunity to feature a "Soprano Night" dinner with Lorraine Bracco and Federico Castelluccio as his guests. Tommaso especially enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He never missed a family gathering or picnic where he loved to play bocce and cards with his uncles and friends. He especially enjoyed cooking romantic dinners for his beloved Vilma, always experimenting with delicious new recipes for them to enjoy together. He frequently traveled to Florida, always enjoying the beaches and sunshine. His dream was to retire there at a place by the water. But there was more to Tommaso than just cooking, he was an extremely kind and generous person, a good soul that never said no to anyone who needed shelter or guidance. He could always be counted on whenever you needed him and he never wanted anything in return. He was also a very generous man, he donated food for many years to students in New Britain schools. He was a wonderful person and he will be gravely missed by all who knew him. Tommaso sadly leaves behind his step sons, Andrew Altamirano and his son Aiden of Glastonbury and Stefan Altamirano and his wife Larissa of West Hartford. His sisters Angela Loprete and her husband Rocco of Wethersfield, Lucy Petrolito and her husband Robert of Rocky Hill, nephews and nieces, Joseph Loprete and his fiancé Shelly Perez, Carmine Pirulli and his wife Lucia, Bobby Petrolito and his wife Justina, great nieces and nephews, Jaden, Pirulli, Giuliana Pirulli and Giuliana Pirulli. In addition he leaves his aunts and uncles, Domenick and Karen Defilippo of Florida, Salvatore and Adriana Defilippo of Rocky Hill, Marianna Rosano of Hartford, Teresa and Freddy Vallera of Rocky Hill and his sister-in-law, Sonia Ortega of Florida. Sadly he was predeceased by his beloved niece, Maryanne Loprete. Funeral services will be private, a celebration of Tommaso's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers people can make a donation to: St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, P.O. Box 398, Middletown, CT 06457. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020