Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calling hours
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
Tommy Lewis Bogan


1945 - 2020
Tommy Lewis Bogan Obituary
Tommy Lewis Bogan, 74, of Windsor Locks, CT, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020. Tommy was born on February 25, 1945 in Goshen, Alabama to the late Grady and Betty (King) Bogan. Tommy was a soft spoken, very kind, and gentle soul. He was the definition of a true southern gentleman and a highly respectable man. He could be found fully submerged in the world's events while posted in front of the television watching CNN. Besides his parents, Tommy was predeceased by his three brothers and three sisters. Tommy was a faithful Christian and a proud brother and member of the Tuscan Masonic Lodge #17. Tommy leaves to cherish his memories, ex-wife Joanne Steacy Bogan; step daughter Stacie Marie Cupe, three children from his first marriage to (Dorothy Bogan) ; Tommy Lee Bogan, Renita Denise Bowers and Michael Lawrence Bogan; brother John Bogan (Alabama), 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 6:30pm with a calling hour from 5:00-6:00pm. Masonic services will take place from 6:00-6:30pm at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby St. Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Bogan family, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 12, 2020
