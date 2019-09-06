Home

Toney H. Vogel

Toney H. Vogel, 74, of Middletown, died Friday August 23, 2019 at her home. She was born in Chicago, daughter of Walter and Margaret (Toney) Vogel. Toney was employed as an office manager for The American Society of Human Genetics. Toney is survived by her son, Matthew and his wife Teri and her granddaughter Hannah. Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 6, 2019
