Tonino "Tony" Carrabbia, 88, a resident of Wethersfield since 1963, beloved husband for 70 years of Rosina (Colangelo) Carrabbia, died peacefully, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home with his loving family by his bedside. He was born June 14, 1930 in Pacentro province of L'Aqulia, Abruzzi, Italy and was the son of the late Pietro and Angela (Agostinelli) Carrabbia. He lived in Italy until the age of 32. Tony worked in construction as a mason until his retirement. He was an avid gardener who enjoyed making homemade wine, sausage and loved telling stories about the old country. His greatest passion was spending time with his family whom he loved very much. He will be dearly missed. Besides the love of his life, Rose, he leaves behind his three children, Mario Carrabbia and wife, Michelle of Cromwell, Angela Penney and husband, Paul of Briarcliff, New York and Bice Carrabbia of Wethersfield, 7 grandchildren, Angela, Lisa, Tony, Alexandra, Shannon, John and David as well as 7 great grandchildren, Bryan, Luke, Kacie, Alexis, Aliviah, Bianca and William.The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, April 23rd from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. Funeral services will leave from D'Esopo at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24th for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Entombment will immediately follow at Mt. Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2019
