Susan,



I was so saddened to hear of Tony's passing. A great friend and wonderful soul he was with that infectious smile, unforgettable laugh and sense of humor. We shared many wonderful memories working together for those years at the WPF memories I will cherish forever. I know these last few years have been extremely tough for all of you but he's in a better place now. May God bless you and the girls along with the rest of your family, you are all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.



Love,

Billy and Teri Gilnack

Billy Gilnack

Friend