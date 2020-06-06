Tony P. Castagna
1949 - 2020
Tony P. Castagna, 70, of Coventry, cherished husband of 48 years to Susan (Parente) Castagna, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1949, in Hartford to the late Tonino and Sebastiana (Pinnone) Castagna. He grew up in the south end and graduated from Bulkeley High School. Tony worked as a shift supervisor for the Metropolitan District Commission W.P.F. for over 20 years, where he built lasting friendships, until his retirement in 2011. Tony loved life. He had an infectious smile and could put anyone at ease with one of his one-liners after just meeting him. He loved to laugh but he loved making other people laugh even more. Even after Frontotemporal Dementia "FTD" took his ability to speak, Tony kept his laugh. He was an outdoorsman, spending many of his days hunting, fishing, and boating. He taught all three of his daughters and his oldest granddaughter how to fish. Tony enjoyed doo-wop music, dancing, old western movies, a decent cigar, Sunday afternoons with his family, and the NY Giants. Besides his wife, he leaves behind his daughters, Gina Alderucci of South Glastonbury, Lauren Frisbie and her husband Richard of Tolland, and Christina Charest and her husband Mark of Tolland; his grandchildren, who lovingly knew him as Grampy, Ariyana, Richard, Jr., Gianna, Mia, Keirra, Kayden and Kenley; as well as his brothers, sister, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tony was a strong, kindhearted, and devoted family man and will be missed every day. Private funeral services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020, which will be live streamed starting at 10:30am, through Tony's web page on farleysullivan.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Tony's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home. To extend online condolences, share a memory and for live streaming instructions, please visit farleysullivan.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
Susan, we were so sorry to hear of Tonys passing. He always had a smile to share when we saw him at GHCC and he added a little bit of sunshine to our visits with Britta. We hope you find comfort and peace during these tough times. Our deepest sympathies. Susan & Pete Halpin
Susan Halpin
Friend
June 4, 2020
Susan,

I was so saddened to hear of Tony's passing. A great friend and wonderful soul he was with that infectious smile, unforgettable laugh and sense of humor. We shared many wonderful memories working together for those years at the WPF memories I will cherish forever. I know these last few years have been extremely tough for all of you but he's in a better place now. May God bless you and the girls along with the rest of your family, you are all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Love,
Billy and Teri Gilnack
Billy Gilnack
Friend
