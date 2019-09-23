Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Curtis home
971 Riverview Terrace
Suffield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony R. Curtis


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony R. Curtis Obituary
Tony R Curtis, age 53, passed away on Thursday, September 19th, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. He was born October 22, 1965, in Presque Isle Maine, to Gaylord Curtis and Marilyn (Ruff) Gamblin. He worked for Fastenal (previously Holo-krome) for 30+ years. Tony genuinely loved life and had a way of cheering people up and reminding us not to take life too seriously. He was known for too many catch phrases to mention, but one of the favorites was "We're here for a good time, not a long time". He was known for his deep appreciation of the perfect campfire coupled with music and friends. A beer fit so naturally in his hand that he looked funny without one. He is survived by his wife, Marianne; his mother, Marilyn Gamblin; His son, Barry Curtis; a brother, Rick Curtis and his wife Althea; a sister Joan Thomas and her husband Allen; a sister Nora and sister Monica Dyer and her husband Denny. His stepson, JohnMichael Burno; and grandson Braden Burno. He was predeceased by his father Gaylord Curtis, brother Andy Curtis and brother-in-law Stanley Bonville. He came from a large loving family with countless cousins that were more like siblings. There are also many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Family, friends and others whose lives Tony touched are invited to the celebration of his life at the Curtis home, 971 Riverview Terrace, Suffield, CT from 2 pm to 6 pm on Saturday, September 28th. Please dress comfortably (jeans, etc.). We will have a chance to reminisce, laugh, and support each other. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now