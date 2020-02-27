Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel
46 N. Eagleville Rd.
Storrs, CT
View Map

Tove H. Rosado


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tove H. Rosado Obituary
Tove H. Rosado (nee Sigurdsson), 80, of Storrs, CT, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Rigmor (Soelberg) and Hjortur Sigurdsson. She was an extraordinary Wife, Mother, Daughter, and Grandma. She was bold, fearless, funny, and caring. She was born in Iceland and moved to Aarhus, Denmark when she was four years old and was raised there. She studied business and started her career with SAS Airlines. During this period, she met her husband-to-be Gabriel Rosado. He was a Spanish Professor in Denmark and they married in 1962. Then, they moved to Storrs, CT for his teaching position at the University of Connecticut. She spent the rest of her career as a Librarian at the UCONN Library, at the Acquisitions Department. There, she could use her love of languages, knowing English, Danish, Spanish, Italian, and German, among others. She retired in 1995 and kept busy throughout her retirement. She assisted her husband in Granada for students abroad in the late 1990's. She had a special place in her heart for Granada, Spain - where she found herself spending afternoons reading books in the Alhambra Palace. She also enjoyed working in her garden and was the Co-President of the Mansfield Garden Club. In addition, she and her husband loved traveling extensively throughout the world and following her grandchildren's endeavors. Tove is survived by her husband of almost 58 years, Gabriel; her son, Miguel and wife Vanessa of Milton, MA; her grandchildren Carlos and Antonio; in addition to relatives in Denmark, Spain and Puerto Rico. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Bella Zagarella and brother Halldor Sigurdsson. There will be no calling hours. Tove's Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel 46 N. Eagleville Rd., Storrs, CT 06268. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tove's name are suggested to the Helen and Harry Cancer Center Fund at Hartford Hospital: www.giving.hartfordhospital.org. To sign an online memorial guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tove's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potter Funeral Home
Download Now