Home

POWERED BY

Tove Soltau Grasso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tove Soltau Grasso Obituary
Unionville- Tove Soltau (Nielsen) Grasso 82 passed February 22, 2020. She was born in Denmark and with her father Holger Nielsen and two sisters Hanne and Alice they emigrated to the U.S. in 1948 when Tove was 11 years old. Tove retired from the Veterans Administration in Newington after 20 years of service. She is survived by her three children Joanne and her Husband, Joseph, John, four grandchildren, Angela, Gerry jr., Kyle, and Dana. Two great grandchildren Bella and Sonny, sister in-laws, Sylvia and Jeanette, many nieces, nephews, in Ct. and Oklahoma. Tove was predeceased by her two sisters and brother in-laws Rene, Bob and Dee. Tove was an avid fisherman and in her younger years she earned the title fisherman of the year from the Hartford Surf Club. That's right she out-fished the men. Special thanks to her sister in-law Sylvia and her good neighbor Sherri and many others for caring so much.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tove's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -