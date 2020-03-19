|
|
Unionville- Tove Soltau (Nielsen) Grasso 82 passed February 22, 2020. She was born in Denmark and with her father Holger Nielsen and two sisters Hanne and Alice they emigrated to the U.S. in 1948 when Tove was 11 years old. Tove retired from the Veterans Administration in Newington after 20 years of service. She is survived by her three children Joanne and her Husband, Joseph, John, four grandchildren, Angela, Gerry jr., Kyle, and Dana. Two great grandchildren Bella and Sonny, sister in-laws, Sylvia and Jeanette, many nieces, nephews, in Ct. and Oklahoma. Tove was predeceased by her two sisters and brother in-laws Rene, Bob and Dee. Tove was an avid fisherman and in her younger years she earned the title fisherman of the year from the Hartford Surf Club. That's right she out-fished the men. Special thanks to her sister in-law Sylvia and her good neighbor Sherri and many others for caring so much.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2020