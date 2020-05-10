Tracey Antoinetta Snow Weatherspoon, 53 of Wethersfield, CT, departed this life, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Tracey was born April 9, 1967 in Hartford, CT to Annie Ruth Snow and the late Essie Davis, Jr. Tracey graduated from Wethersfield High School and later married Phillip Chase Weatherspoon, Sr. Most will remember Tracey by her amazing voice and gift for ushering in the presence of God, through praise and worship, as well as her exquisite flare for fashion, class and profound love for her family. In addition to her mother, Tracey leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Phillip Chase Weatherspoon, Sr., her five children, Phillip Chase, Jr., Plato Claiborne, Pierce Corbin, Autumn Kennedy, and Aurielle Madison, two dogs, Bella and Chloe, her brothers, Dexter Pettaway, Sr. and Antoine Davis, her sister, Keventra Davis, and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. Due to the COVID-19 protocol, the family will celebrate her life, with a private service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store