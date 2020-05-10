Tracey A. Weatherspoon
1967 - 2020
Tracey Antoinetta Snow Weatherspoon, 53 of Wethersfield, CT, departed this life, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Tracey was born April 9, 1967 in Hartford, CT to Annie Ruth Snow and the late Essie Davis, Jr. Tracey graduated from Wethersfield High School and later married Phillip Chase Weatherspoon, Sr. Most will remember Tracey by her amazing voice and gift for ushering in the presence of God, through praise and worship, as well as her exquisite flare for fashion, class and profound love for her family. In addition to her mother, Tracey leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Phillip Chase Weatherspoon, Sr., her five children, Phillip Chase, Jr., Plato Claiborne, Pierce Corbin, Autumn Kennedy, and Aurielle Madison, two dogs, Bella and Chloe, her brothers, Dexter Pettaway, Sr. and Antoine Davis, her sister, Keventra Davis, and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. Due to the COVID-19 protocol, the family will celebrate her life, with a private service.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
19 entries
May 10, 2020
My deep heart felt condolences to Phil the children and family of Tracey Weatherspoon.
Rita Welcome
Friend
May 10, 2020
My dear beloved friend, I was totally shock to hear of your passing. So many memories growing up together and working in church together. I will forever treasure you in my heart your beautiful smile, your voice. Rhe day you passed I came across the first song you taught to the choir in 1982. Not knowing you had passed that same day. Praying for you Phil and the children and your family. Love you forever my friend and sister
Kevin Pope
Friend
May 10, 2020
Tracy was a beautiful person with a beautiful voice she will be truly missed, my condolences go out to the family at this difficult time.
Odell Crawford
Friend
May 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful niece. We will love you and miss you always.
Uncle Cordell & Aunt KItty Snow
May 10, 2020
Phillip u, & your family r truly in my thoughts & prayers!!!!!
Brenda
Friend
May 10, 2020
Tracey was a beautiful spirit. She always had a peaceful glow around her. Her voice was talentedly unique and would always leave a lasting impression. Rest in Heavenly Peace.
Valencia Clay
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
Tracey was a gifted, beautiful person inside and out with her own unique style. My condolences to Phil, her children and the entire family. My continued prayer for the family during your time of sorrow.
LISA WELBORN
Friend
May 10, 2020
I'm sorry For Your Loss Bro.Phil! Love & Blessings To You And The Family!
Paul Cameron
Friend
May 10, 2020
Condolences to the family. Tracey it was a pleasure to have met you and sing with you. R.I.P.
Arnold
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
What a blessing to have known Tracey. Thankful for her occasional texts with words of encouragement. Praying for comfort and strength for the family.
Regina Terrell
Friend
May 10, 2020
Unbelievable, I wore a song entitled We Are More Than Conquerors for a workshop in Hartford years ago and needed a lead. Tracey consented to do the lead and Phil played the organ . They were responsible for that song coming into being. I just asked about her not too long ago. She was truly a gift to the body of Christ! Rest well my dear until we meet again. My heartfelt sympathy to you Phil and the family❤
Stanley Collins
Friend
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Your amazing voice made my week so much brighter
Sylvia Hooker
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Id like to offer my condolences to Phillip and All of Traceys family. You are in my prayers. She was a lovely lady and im grateful to have known her. Rest in Peace
Kurt Carr
Friend
May 9, 2020
Ioved my sister very much and I will miss her dearly. My condolences to Phil and her children. Praying for the family. Thank you Tracey for the memories!
Adoria Lispcome
Friend
May 9, 2020
A beautiful person inside out!! Tracey was a phenomenal worship leader and an awesome organist!! May The God of peace strengthen the family during the difficult time!!!
Charmane Hall
Friend
May 9, 2020
Such a beautiful spirit inside and out. My heart is deeply sadden by the loss of you. I loved the way you ushered in the spirit of God. I enjoyed being your friend. Spread your wings and soar above with angels. May God strengthen you Phil and the family. Praying for you.
Monica Satchell
Friend
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley
Friend
May 9, 2020
A phenomenal woman of God. I was blessed to serve with her in worship and praise.
Helen Walton
Friend
May 9, 2020
Tracey was just an awesome woman of God! Such an incredible voice! I was blessed to minister Praise & Worship with her!! R.I.P. Helen Walton
Helen Walton
Friend
