Tracy L. Carter, 61, of Hartford passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2020, at home. She was born in Hartford, CT; on July 1, 1959, to the late Leroy Taylor and Frances Carter. She was a lifetime member at Victory Cathedral. She attended local schools and graduated from Hartford Public High School class of 1977. She later worked at her alma mater as a paraprofessional. Tracy is survived by a son, Chance Carter of Baltimore, MD; a sister, Constance Carter of Hartford; a brother, Jeffrey Carter of Louisville, KY; aunt, Janet Bolling, nephew, Phillip Carter, niece, Uriah Carter, her goddaughter, Brandi Gaddy-Crews, and her partner, Harrison Biggs of West Hartford. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Victory Cathedral, 185 Bellevue Street, Hartford, CT. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in the Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial donations in Tracy's memory may be made to the Hartford Public Schools Foundation for Quality Education. For online condolences or to share a tribute with her family please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

