Tremaine Otis Bush, 35, of Hartford, CT passed away on September 13, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital after a brief illness. Tremaine was born on December 30, 1984 to Gloria Gean Jones and Otis Bush. Preceded in death by his mother, he leaves to cherish his memories his father Otis Bush; children, Mahari T. Bush and Amari R. Bush; 3 brothers, a grandmother, 3 aunts, 5 uncles, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 3:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 2:00PM-3:00PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Bush family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com