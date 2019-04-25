Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Trevol Williamson Obituary
Trevol Anthony (Trouble) Williamson, 65, departed this life on April 9, 2019. He was born in Hartford, CT on December 11, 1953 to the late Ruth Tinsley Williamson. Trevol was a peaceful man who enjoyed spending time talking to others. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Roszena Haskins (Jeffrey) and Melissa Gray-Hughes (Nigel); a brother, Heywood Williamson; sisters, Joann Williamson-Blake and Veronica Williamson; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9:30AM with a visitation from 8:30AM – 9:30AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, CT. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Ave., Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Williamson family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019
