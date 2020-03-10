Home

All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
Trevor D. Lee

Trevor D. Lee Obituary
Trevor D. Lee "Tiny", 52, of Bloomfield, CT, departed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Trevor leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Sheen L. Lee, Bloomfield, CT; his sister, Lorrain L. Lee-Woods (Benjamin), Windsor, CT; his daughter Brooklyn Lee & special friend, Erikka Parkinson, Hartford, CT. A host of nephews, nieces, family & friends. Trevor was pre-deceased by his father, Mark Ryan & sister Yolanda-Lee Rozier. Funeral services are scheduled on Thursday, March 12th at All Faith Memorial Chapel, South Windsor, CT from 11-12 (wake) and 12-1 pm (funeral).
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2020
