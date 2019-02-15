Trevor Michael French, 58, of East Granby, beloved husband of Patricia G. (Heady) French, passed away on February 12, 2019. Born in Hartford on October 26, 1960, son of the late Peter and Vera (Gabert) French, and graduated from East Granby Schools. Trevor graduated from University of Hartford, with his Bachelor's Degree of Math and Computer Science. He was employed at Design Automation Associates as a software developer. Trevor always enjoyed playing soccer. He was a scholar athlete while playing all four years at University of Hartford, and was later a fixture in the northern Connecticut soccer community, playing men's league soccer and coachinghis sons' youth soccer clubs in both Granby and East Granby to multiple state championships. At home he thoroughly enjoyed helping his sons with home building projects of any nature, spending weekends driving tools from site to site throughout the state. He was a member of St. Therese Church of Granby for over 30 years, until recently joining Sacred Heart Parish in Suffield.Trevor is survived by his wife Patricia French of East Granby; two sons, Austin French of Ledyard, and Keegan French and his wife Calie of Newington; a beloved granddaughter Grace; and a brother R. Adrian French of East Granby. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Janine French. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, February 16, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield at 10:00AM. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, East Granby. Calling hours will be on Friday, February 15 from 5:00-8:00PM at The Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield.In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to .For online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary