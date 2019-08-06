Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
More Obituaries for Trevor Armstrong
Trevor J. Armstrong

Trevor J. Armstrong Obituary
Trevor J. Armstrong Jr., 31, passed away suddenly on August 2, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Manchester on June 15, 1988 son of Trevor J. Armstrong Sr. and Diane Madelyn Robare. Trevor worked for PM Auto Transport driving a four-car carrier. He loved fishing, camping, motorcycles, the Dallas Cowboys, his family and his dog Dallas. He is survived and will be missed by his beloved family, a daughter Hailey Nicole Armstrong, a son Trevor J. III, his dad Trevor J. Sr., brothers Jonathan Booker, Keith & Kyle Callahan, sisters Patience Benton & Crystal Perkins, maternal grandmother Barbara Kuene, the love of his life Christina Tuttle, cousin who was more of a big sister Jamie Armstrong, his Nana, and his "Ma" Danielle LaBrie, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited on Saturday August 10th from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester for visitation prior to the 3pm Celebration of Life. For condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
