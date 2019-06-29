Home

Gutterman Warheit Memorial Chapel
7240 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33487
800-992-9262
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Trevor J. Gross


1984 - 2019
Trevor J. Gross Obituary
Our beloved Trevor Gross was born in West Hartford, Connecticut to Kenny and Laura Gross on June 21, 1984. Trevor passed Wednesday morning on June 26, 2019 at the age of 35. He is predeceased by his mother, Laura Mangiagli, his grandfather, Frank Mangiagli, and his grandparents, Tibby and Sid Gross from West Hartford, Connecticut. He is survived by his father, Kenny, his step mother, Lisa Gross, his grandmother Ann Mangiagli and his siblings, Stacey, Maxwell, Spencer, Ilyssa, and Carly. Trevor also leaves behind his nieces Sierra and Olivia and nephews Cayden and Jackson. Funeral services will be held at 12 PM on Sunday June 30 at Gutterman-Warheit Memorial Chapel in Boca Raton, FL. The family will also be welcoming visitors for three nights at their home in Boca Raton.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 29, 2019
