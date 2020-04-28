|
Trevor P. Springer, 67, of East Hartford, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born in Barbados, son of the late Percy Pierre and Elsie Springer he came to the Hartford area in 1976. He had been employed as a Telecom Specialist by the UCONN Health Center for over 20 years before his retirement. Trevor loved to cook, sing, dance, and enjoyed history and a well-made cocktail. He leaves his beloved partner Carlene; his children and their spouses; and many grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings Margaret, Rosie, David, and Michael Springer, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Beside his parents he was predeceased by siblings Charles, Hilton, and Stanley Springer. His family will gather privately Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor followed by a Private Graveside Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. The Service will be web streamed and may be viewed from 10:30 AM by the following link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/ 71411793 Contributions may be made to FOODSHARE in his memory. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020