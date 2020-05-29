Trinidad Ferrer IMBING
1932 - 2020
Trinidad Ferrer Imbing of Middletown, CT has joined our Lord on May 22, 2020. She passed away at the age of 88, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born January 31, 1932 in Upi, Cotabato, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Severo and Lourdes Ferrer and was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Vicente Imbing. Prior to migrating to the U.S., she was an educator who balanced her career with her passion for homemaking and gardening. Together with her late husband, they were involved in various church and community projects and services including sponsorship of many deserving students' education. She was known for her captivating smile, generosity, love of reading, crocheting, home cooked meals and enthusiasm for sports. She was an avid and unforgiving New York Yankees and Steph Curry fan. Trinidad was pre-deceased by her daughters: Valent and Idiline, and siblings: Domingo, Gloria and Severo, Jr. She will be sadly missed by her surviving siblings: Feliciano, Aurora, Estrella and Emmanuel, daughters: Lecil and husband Arthur Guerzon, Gladys and husband Ted Lucero and son Nigel "Sonny". She also leaves behind her adored grandchildren: Ingrid, Alec (who followed his grandfather's medical profession), Tiffany and Kyle; great granddaughters: Theia, Taliyah and Kalea. Memorial donations in Trinidad's name may be made to The Idiline Lavery Scholarship Fund c/o Middlesex Health, 28 Crescent St, Middletown, CT 06457. A celebration of life and interment will be at a later date. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
