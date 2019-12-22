Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinidad Navarrete Obituary
Trinidad Navarrete, 91, of Avon, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at The Avon Health Center, surrounded by family, friends and colleagues. Trinidad was born June 3, 1928 in Mexico City to the late Alfonso Duarte and Ines Bernal. She was raised in Mexico and lived the majority of her adult life in Glendale, CA and Jacksonville, FL. Trinidad was a loving mother devoted to raising her daughter. She will be remembered for her outgoing spirit and inner glow that made the world a brighter place. She was a spokesperson and advocate for victims of domestic violence and was recognized by CT government officials and The Interval House for her dedication to helping others. She was a volunteer at The Avon Health Center in her spare time and loved to listen to music and dance. Trinidad will be dearly missed by her daughter Elizabeth Curreri and her Husband Joe of Avon, 2 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations in Trinidad's memory can be made to: Interval House, PO Box 340207, Hartford CT 06134. A period of visitation will be held on Sunday December 29, 2019 at 1PM followed by a memorial service at 2PM, all services to be held at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Rd., Avon, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 22, 2019
