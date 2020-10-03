On Friday, September 18, 2020, Troy Johnathan Cook, loving brother, uncle and friend, passed away at his home. He was 53 years young. Troy grew up in Bristol, CT where he graduated from Saint Paul's Catholic High School. He later moved to Old Saybrook, CT where his family spent every summer at their cottage in Indian Town. He eventually settled in Middletown, CT where he established and ran his company New Glory. Troy had a passion for the outdoors. He loved to fish, kayak, bike, walk, and ride his ATV. He loved animals of all kinds, specifically fish, and was an avid aquarium hobbyist. He loved sports cars and going to car shows. In his down time, he enjoyed watching movies and listening to music. We will most remember Troy for his sense of humor, his infectious laugh and smile, and his kind heart! Troy was preceded in death by his father, Barrie Cook, and mother, Christine Shaw. He is survived by his grandmother Helen Morelli, step-father Rick Shaw, brother Robert Cook, sister Darcie Orlowski, brother-in-law Alec Orlowski, uncles Glenn Morelli and Carl Cook, aunts Sue Cook and Shelly Hull, sister-in-law Lisa Mazzotta, nieces Gina Morelli, Cali Morelli and Kendall Orlowski, nephew Tanner Orlowski and several cousins. Calling hours will be held at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT, Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FAR- Foundation for Alcoholism Research in Troy's honor. To share a memory or express a condolence to Troy's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com
