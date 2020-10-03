1/1
Troy Johnathan Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, September 18, 2020, Troy Johnathan Cook, loving brother, uncle and friend, passed away at his home. He was 53 years young. Troy grew up in Bristol, CT where he graduated from Saint Paul's Catholic High School. He later moved to Old Saybrook, CT where his family spent every summer at their cottage in Indian Town. He eventually settled in Middletown, CT where he established and ran his company New Glory. Troy had a passion for the outdoors. He loved to fish, kayak, bike, walk, and ride his ATV. He loved animals of all kinds, specifically fish, and was an avid aquarium hobbyist. He loved sports cars and going to car shows. In his down time, he enjoyed watching movies and listening to music. We will most remember Troy for his sense of humor, his infectious laugh and smile, and his kind heart! Troy was preceded in death by his father, Barrie Cook, and mother, Christine Shaw. He is survived by his grandmother Helen Morelli, step-father Rick Shaw, brother Robert Cook, sister Darcie Orlowski, brother-in-law Alec Orlowski, uncles Glenn Morelli and Carl Cook, aunts Sue Cook and Shelly Hull, sister-in-law Lisa Mazzotta, nieces Gina Morelli, Cali Morelli and Kendall Orlowski, nephew Tanner Orlowski and several cousins. Calling hours will be held at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT, Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FAR- Foundation for Alcoholism Research in Troy's honor. To share a memory or express a condolence to Troy's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved