Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Saugatuck Elementary School
1973 - 2019
Turker Aksoy Obituary
Turker Aksoy passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side at Branford Hospice. Turker a native of New Jersey was born January 30 1973. His family ran a carpet business which a young Turker worked for. Having the opportunity to install the carpet in the White House was a proud moment for the family. Turker was a 13 years Veteran of the Westport Fire Department with several awards being earned though out his career. He worked as a paramedic in Hartford for several years prior to starting as a Westport firefighter. Turker was an avid sailor and outdoorsman. In his off time he enjoyed spending time with his children. You could often find him attending his son's lacrosse games or watching his daughter in equestrian events. Turker was predeceased by his wife Denise Aksoy and his father Nadir Aksoy. He is survived by his two children Tess Aksoy(15), Tyson Aksoy(13), and an Aunt Nadide Aksoy. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service Sunday December 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM meeting directly at Saugatuck Elementary School. The family will receive friends in the Harding Funeral Home 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT on Saturday November 30, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made for the children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-firefighter-turk-aksoy-and-children
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
