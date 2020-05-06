Tychelle Q. Whitehead
Tychelle Qiana Whitehead (Suge) 47, unexpectedly gained her wings on April 30, 2020. Tychelle was born December 12, 1972 to Diana Whitehead (Ronald) and Vaughn O. Wilson. She was educated and graduated in the Hartford Public school system. She later moved to Atlanta, GA and became a CNA, helping others live their best life. Ty loved music, casinos, traveling and smiling. Besides her parents, she leaves her children Chaquana Wooding-Strickland(Jayquan) and Charles Wooding III(Yetsylee), sisters- Tiffany Jones-Drayton(John) and Felicia Williams, a brother Devon Williams. Grandchildren- Jayden, Abraham, Jay'zai, Caiden, Jah'nia, Faith, Jayquan Jr., Ava, Jayonna and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from near and far. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Sgt. Tyquann Whitehead and both her maternal and paternal grandparents. Funeral services will be private and a memorial will be held at a later date. Howard K. Hill is in charge of services.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.
