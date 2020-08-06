Tyler Gedeon LaMontagne, 29, of Middletown, beloved son, father, and fiancé, died Saturday August 1, 2020 at Hartford Hospital following a tragic car accident. Tyler was a driven and selfless individual with many talents. He was employed as a master barber at Elmwood Barbershop in West Hartford, competed in fitness competitions, and was a certified personal trainer. However, his greatest achievement was becoming a loving father to his daughter, Raven Lilly, this past March. Tyler attended Vinyl Regional Technical High School where he excelled as an athlete playing basketball, baseball and football. After graduating, Tyler returned to the school as its baseball coach – eventually becoming the head coach when he was just 22 years old. Tyler also went on to graduate from Eastern Connecticut State University in 2012. Tyler is survived by his mother, Denise LaMontagne of Middletown, his fiancé, Maria Kagan of New Britain, a daughter, Ravin Lilly LaMontagne, a sister, Nicolle Carey of Durham and niece Castle, godmother Joyce Micale of Middletown, "brothers" Monte & Mikey along with many cousins and friends. Tyler is preceded in death by his grandparents Gedeon and Mary LaMontagne. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street on Thursday August 6th from 5 to 7 pm. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Raven Lilly's trust fund may do so via the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ravenlilly
. To share condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com