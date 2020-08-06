1/1
Tyler Gedeon LaMontagne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyler Gedeon LaMontagne, 29, of Middletown, beloved son, father, and fiancé, died Saturday August 1, 2020 at Hartford Hospital following a tragic car accident. Tyler was a driven and selfless individual with many talents. He was employed as a master barber at Elmwood Barbershop in West Hartford, competed in fitness competitions, and was a certified personal trainer. However, his greatest achievement was becoming a loving father to his daughter, Raven Lilly, this past March. Tyler attended Vinyl Regional Technical High School where he excelled as an athlete playing basketball, baseball and football. After graduating, Tyler returned to the school as its baseball coach – eventually becoming the head coach when he was just 22 years old. Tyler also went on to graduate from Eastern Connecticut State University in 2012. Tyler is survived by his mother, Denise LaMontagne of Middletown, his fiancé, Maria Kagan of New Britain, a daughter, Ravin Lilly LaMontagne, a sister, Nicolle Carey of Durham and niece Castle, godmother Joyce Micale of Middletown, "brothers" Monte & Mikey along with many cousins and friends. Tyler is preceded in death by his grandparents Gedeon and Mary LaMontagne. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street on Thursday August 6th from 5 to 7 pm. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Raven Lilly's trust fund may do so via the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ravenlilly. To share condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 5, 2020
Our sympathy to Tyler's family.
The Scrantons
Friend
August 5, 2020
A wonderful person. May he rest in peace
Charlene Picard
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved