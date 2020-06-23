Tyler Nathan Westcott
Tyler Nathan Westcott, 53 of Avon CT, beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend to many, left our world on June 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A devoted son to Judy Duval Westcott, husband and best friend of 22 years to Beth (LaBossiere) Westcott, the proud father of recent Tulane University MPH graduate, Megan Suzanne Westcott (26), Jack Andrew Westcott (20), a student at Clarkson University, and stepfather of Matthew William Burhans (26), business owner. He also leaves behind his siblings and their families, Julie Westcott Lahar & David Lahar, Sally Westcott, Jason Westcott, and Carrie Westcott; as well as a niece, Livia, nephew, Jamie, parents-in-law, Faith & Roe LaBossiere, and sister-in-law, Leah SanSouci and family. Tyler was the son of the late Dr. Jack Lawrence Westcott. Born and raised in Farmington, CT, Tyler was incredibly gifted, smart, and motivated, humbly mastering every pursuit he endeavored. Tyler loved his work and viewed his financial planning skills as an avenue to give back. He was a gracious friend and mentor to many. He was a true gentleman, impartial, and showed respect for all. Tyler was a loyal and trusted friend, known as the ringleader and protector amongst his friends from Farmington High School, with an ability to unite that was inspirational. Tyler was revered and adored for his dedication to his loved one's life enjoyment and well-being. A lover of music, Tyler was a founding member of the group "Thubtumpers", encouraging others to express their artistic talents while contributing to memorable tribal music sessions. Tyler was a car enthusiast, he took joy in boating, and was happiest while doing outdoor activities with his family and friends. He loved to plan adventures from ziplining to shark diving. He was an avid skier and could be found whistling through the mountains of Vermont and Utah. A celebration of Tyler's life will be announced and held at a later date when all are able to gather. Tyler may be remembered with contributions to Celebrate Recovery at okcrecovery.com. Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
June 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. He will surely be missed. RIP Gail Strauss
Gail Strauss
Friend
