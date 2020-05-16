Uenda (Pope) Hicking 92, beloved wife of 64 years to the late Charles Hicking Jr. passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Glastonbury Health Care Center. She was born in Waterford on November 16, 1927, daughter of the late Henry and Ellen (Stall) Pope. Uenda was a graduate of Waterford High School. Prior to retirement she worked as a teachers aide for ECLC in Manchester. Uenda's greatest joys were cooking, reading, playing cards and being active in the Jensen retirement community. Above all "Mom", "Nana", or "Great Nana" cherished the time spent with those that she held most dearest. Uenda leaves her son, Charles Hicking III and his wife Norma of New Hampshire, daughters Crystal Tyrone and her husband Tim of Bristol, and Pamela Chace and her husband Stan of Manchester and son David Hicking and his wife Denise of Willington. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren. Alan Hicking, Todd Harvey and his wife Roxanne, Tonya Brzezinski and her husband Kevin, Brenden Chace and his wife Kara, Timothy Chace and Jessica, Lauren Hicking and Aaron Hicking. 6 great- grandchildren. Julie, Evan, Katie, Jack, Cameron and Abigail and numerous special nieces and nephews. Uenda is predeceased by her husband, Charles Hicking, her grandson Travis Harvey and 5 brothers and 2 sisters. The Family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Glastonbury Health Care Center for their kindness and care of our mother. We would also like to give a special thank you to her friends Ben, Elaine and Chris for all their kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Covid 19 charity of your choice. Due to health concerns services will be at a later date. For online condolence please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.