Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Ulric Louis


1945 - 2019
Ulric Louis Obituary
Ulric Louis, affectionately known as "Dr.", passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 at the age of 74. Born, November 1, 1945 to the late Thomas Louis and Reta Stake in Trinidad, W.I., he migrated to the US at a young age. Ulric was a hard worker, retiring from Keman Air Space after a 20 year tenure. He was well-known for his kind spirit and loving, comedic nature, which shone through despite his battle with dementia. Around the nursing facility, which he called home for the past two and a half years, he was loved by staff and patients alike for his uplifting, joking manner and all around comforting ways. Ulric was a happy, jovial, and loving individual that left this world just a little bit better having had him in it. His singing, smiling, and caring ways will be sorely missed as he leaves to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy his children, sisters, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 6pm at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Services (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002 with Visitation from 5-6pm. To leave a message of comfort for the Louis family, please visit: http://www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 20, 2019
