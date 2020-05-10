Umberto Gallo, 91, of West Hartford, beloved husband of Concettina (Leone) Gallo for 68 years, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born on June 14, 1928 in Palazzolo Acreide in Sicily, Italy, son of Francesco Gallo and Anna DiPietro. Umberto was a devout Catholic and the epitome of a family man always making personal sacrifices for the betterment of his family. You can't tell Umberto's life story without speaking of the lifelong love affair he had with his wife. The love they felt for each other was palpable. Umberto was an accomplished stone mason and his creations will be a visual tribute for years to come. He loved to work in his garden, laugh, spend time with his grandchildren and family. He leaves behinds his sons, Frank and wife Pat, Bruce and wife Lori and their 3 children Anthony, Dominic, and Brianna along with relatives from the Gallo (in Canada), Leone, Hinckley, and Izzo families. The family would like to express special thanks to his caregiver Iwona, who treated our father, as her own and with such love and affection. In addition, we'd like to thank his hospice caregivers from Masonicare and especially his nurse Sharon. A day of celebration to honor Umberto's life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.