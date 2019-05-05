Una W. (Sears) Edmead of Long Island, NY (formerly of West Hartford, CT and Sarasota, FL) passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. She was 92 years old. Una was born in Fair Haven, New Jersey to the late Rubye and Austin Sears. Though raised in a small town in New Jersey, Una often visited relatives and friends in New York City, where her mother had once lived. At the close of World War II, at the age of 19, she was recognized for service to her country and the war effort for her work as a civilian employee of the Army Service Forces, Signal Corps Engineering Laboratories. Soon thereafter, Una moved to New York City and began a career at Macy's – a job she often talked about with pride. It was in New York City that Una also met her husband, Rodman K. Edmead. They were married for 55 years, until his passing in 2004. Later, Una and Rodman raised three spirited children in New York. In 1987, Una and Rodman moved to Sarasota, Florida, where they lived for nearly 20 years. Their new home allowed them to take advantage of the joys of retirement, while also serving as a welcoming space for visits from their children and grandchildren. Una was independent, honest, forthright, proud, and kind. She was firm in her opinions, and always urged her family to relentlessly pursue their dreams and aspirations. She valued hard work but also loved the little pleasures of life, especially those that derived from a really good book and a pair of comfortable slippers. Una especially loved music – whether tuning in to the radio, playing her records and CDs, or listening to the "mix tapes" from her niece. Even later in life, she would drift to sleep to the melodic sound of "My One and Only Love."Una is survived by her children, John Rodman Edmead and his wife Carol, Elease Edmead Wright and her husband Dana, and Susan Edmead Granger and her husband Gary; eight grandchildren, John Edmead and his wife Kristina, Kerie Edmead and his wife Rebecca, Kirinn Clare and her husband Matthew, Leah Wright Rigueur and her husband Philip, Kyle Wright, Lauren Granger, Lindsey Granger, and Justin Granger; eleven great-grandchildren; her brother John Sears and his wife Iris; her two nieces, Denise Taylor and Joy Sears; and many other cherished relatives and friends.We would like to extend a special thank you to Carolyn Levine for being such a wonderful guide and friend to Una in her time of need.Una was our family's bedrock and we will miss her terribly. She was an inspiration and we take comfort in acknowledging her significance and her sweeping legacy. We will be celebrating Una's life on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Moloney's Lake Funeral Home; 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue; Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the or the . Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019