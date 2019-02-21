Ursula (Gaiser) Demko, 82, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Julius A. Demko passed away peacefully with her family around her on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in Germany, daughter of the late Hugo and Emma (Fahrner) Gaiser, she has lived in West Hartford most of her life.She was a loving and caring wife and mother who adored her family and found great fulfillment in the love she gave to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She leaves behind her children, Dorothy and Brian Schlier of Newtown, Edward and Donna Demko of Farmington, Bernie and Stevanie Demko of Ellington and Julie Demko of West Hartford; six grandchildren, Jessica Anderson and her husband, Russell, Cynthia Lattanzio and her husband, Stephen, Michele McMahon and her husband, Nicholas and Nicholas Demko and his fiance, Kara Hargadon, Matthew Demko and his wife, Faith and Caitlin Demko and her husband Allan Barasa; Five great-grandchildren, Theodore and Emily Anderson, Jacob and Gabriel Demko and Grace McMahon.Ursula was predeceased by her brother, Gerhard Gaiser.Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 10 a.m. in Bethany Lutheran Church, 1655 Boulevard, West Hartford. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary