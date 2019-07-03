|
Ursula M (Hattwig) Kubiak, Born October 6, 1930 to Max and Mary Hattwig, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 with her beloved niece Donna (Farrington) Pinney and nephew Dave Farrington by her side. Ursula was predeceased by her husband Joseph Kubiak, parents Max and Mary Hattwig, sister Rose (Hattwig) Farrington, brother William Hattwig and sister in law Rose Hattwig. She leaves behind her brother in law James Farrington Jr., her loving niece Donna (Farrington) Pinney & Tim Pinney, nephews David & Christine Farrington, James & Joan Farrington, Anthony & Pam Hattwig. Her great niece Jasmine (Pinney) & Paul Burns, Wendy (Hattwig) Moyers. Her special great great niece Kinsley M Burns, who enjoyed spending time with her Aunt Dixie, whom shares her love of dance, along with her other great great nieces and nephew. There will be a graveside service July 6, 2019 at 11 AM at Hillside Cemetery in East Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza, #1803, East Hartford, CT, 06108.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019