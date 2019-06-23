Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Utilda Campbell age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 6, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born in Springfield St. James, Jamaica May 29, 1940 to the late Philbert and ClaraBell McLaughlin Campbell. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, June 28 at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor followed by burial in Mt. View Cemetery. Her family will receive friends prior to the service from 9 AM to 10:30 AM. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019
