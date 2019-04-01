V. Ann (Schwarm) D'Onofrio, 81, of Vernon and formerly of East Hartford, wife of over 45 years to the late Alfred "Al" D'Onofrio (2009), passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on September 27, 1937, the daughter of the late Bernard and Virginia (Blake) Schwarm, she grew up and lived in East Hartford for most of her life before moving to Quail Hollow in Vernon in 2000 where she was active on the community's board of directors until last year. At the age of seventeen, Ann was the 4H CT state cherry pie champion and competed in the national contest in Chicago. She went to work for Connecticut Natural Gas Company where she gave cooking lessons. Later, she worked for the State of Connecticut and retired from the Department of Higher Education. After retirement, Ann continued to be dedicated to education by volunteering as a reading tutor at Skinner Road Elementary School in Vernon for the RSVP READs program. She is survived by two children, Peggy D'Onofrio Fetterman of Milford, MA, and Jeffrey D'Onofrio and his wife Jennifer of Charlotte, NC; a stepson, Barry D'Onofrio and his wife Maggie of Old Saybrook; special cousin John Ludeman and his wife Ginger of Danville, VA; and several nephews. Ann was predeceased by her two brothers, William and Dick Schwarm. Calling hours for friends and family are on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 3rd at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow in Valley Falls Cemetery in Vernon. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary