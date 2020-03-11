Home

Swan Funeral Home
1224 Boston Post Road
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
(860) 388-4106
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Valentine J. Bach


1926 - 2020
Valentine J. Bach Obituary
Deep River- Valentine Joseph Bach, 93, of Winter Ave., died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Bach was born on December 18, 1926, the son of Arthur and Grace Bach. He honorably served in the US Navy and later in the Merchant Marines. He worked in construction both for himself and for others for years. He loved his time bowling with friends and family, enjoying his 45 years of tournament bowling. Mr. Bach is survived by his son Arthur J. Ethel Bach of Essex; daughter Katrinka Mark Tyrseck of Deep River; six grandchildren: Arthur J. Bach Jr., Samantha Bach, Rebecca Tyrseck, Jason Tyrseck , Tristina Tyrseck and Ryan Wenderlein, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is predeceased by his wife Cora. A Calling Hour will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 with a brief service at 11:00 in Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook, CT. Interment will follow in St Joseph Cemetery, Chester. Please visit www.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com for tributes and directions.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2020
