Valentine J. Crescentini Jr.
Valentine J. "Val" Crescentini Jr., 65, of Berlin, husband of Tara Kelly Crescentini, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Valentine J. Crescentini Sr. and Mary (Sandelli) Crescentini. Val was a Berlin resident since 1992 and was formerly employed as a carpenter at CCSU, before retiring in 2010. Val was a very strong family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren with all of his giant heart. Everyone knew Val for his infectious laugh and the twinkle in his eye. With Val there were no strangers, everyone was a friend and he made each friend feel important. He was always working on home improvement and repair projects to share his expertise with family and friends, sometimes whether they liked it or not. Val and his wife Tara Kelly Crescentini became a couple in 1971 at the age of 16 and have been married for 43 years. He is survived by Tara and their three children; a son, Valentine Crescentini III and his wife Kim of Colchester; two daughters, Danielle Crescentini-Little and her husband Brian of Cromwell, and Melissa Crescentini and her fiancé Thomas Barletta of Canton; a sister, Deborah Adachowski and her husband Joseph of Stuart, FL; and seven grandchildren, Valentine "Joey" Cresentini IV, Alexa, Vincent, John Thomas, Lavender, Baker, and Emerson. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Divine Providence Parish, St. Joseph Church, New Britain. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. Calling hours are Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Please share a memory of Val with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
AUG
7
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Parish, St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
August 4, 2020
Tara, Val, Danielle & Melissa
We are heartbroken to hear about “Big” Val.
We have know you guys since high school & our kids grew up together. Our friendship was a lifetime.
Val was one of our dearest friends and he will be missed terribly.
Our deepest sympathy to you all.
Sharon & Lee Ashmore
Friend
August 4, 2020
Tara, Val, Melissa, and Danielle - my heart goes out to you. Val has such a huge presence in my childhood memories. He was an amazing man who always lit up the room, never ceases to make us laugh, and valued all of us as family. You have my deepest sympathies. Sending love to you all.
Kevin Kelly
Family
August 4, 2020
Gonna miss you Val. Always looked forward to you calling me from your yard with that familiar “KENNY” that could be heard three houses away. My condolences to Tara and your family. I am always here if they need me for anything.
Ken Lagueux
Neighbor
