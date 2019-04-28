Valentino Leombruni, 92, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of the late Ileana (DiMattia) Leombruni, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Pratola, Peligna Italy on September 23, 1926, he was the son of the late Pietro and Virginia (Carducci) Leombruni. Valentino owned and operated his own home building business for many years. He was a member of the UNICO Bocce League of Wethersfield and the Tricolore Bowling League.A loving father and grandfather will be greatly missed by his three children; Peter Leombruni and his wife Janet, Franca Casey and her husband Tim and Norma Kendrick and Jude Kelly, all of Wethersfield and his adored grandchildren; Lisa Leombruni, Mark Leombruni and his fiancé Erin Blythe, Sara Leombruni and her partner Tyler Hall, Tim Casey and his wife Jennifer, Kelly Casey, Kelsey Kendrick, Jacqueline Kendrick, Alaina Kendrick, Brendan Kendrick and Josie Kendrick. He also leaves his sister Modestina DiNino of Italy along with several nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Valentino was predeceased by his five sisters. Funeral services will leave on Thursday, (May 2nd) at 9:30 a.m. from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd. Wethersfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi) 601 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm at the funeral chapel. Donations in Valentino's name may be made to of CT, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. For online expressions of expressions, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary