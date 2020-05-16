Valentino (Val) P. Taber, 90, of Newington passed away peacefully May 13, 2020. Val was born on February 14, 1930, in Bangor, Maine, the son of the late Fred and Tillie (Marks) Taber. He leaves behind his beloved and dedicated wife of 62 years, Mary Janet "Jan" (Bisaccia) Taber with whom he was blessed to share his life's journey with. Val retired from Mott Metallurgical Corporation, Farmington, CT after a successful and enjoyable career as a Design Engineer. He was proud to have served from 1948 to 1952 in the Navy on the U.S.S. Midway during the Korean War. To this day, his favorite apparel was a hat, t-shirt or his coat that displayed the words U.S.S. Midway. When he wasn't donning the U.S.S. Midway, Ford was the next best thing! He was a master crafter of Ford Model A's. He meticulously restored two 1930 Model A's piece by piece. When he wasn't working on antique cars, he was at an auto swap meet, golfing, fishing, woodworking, or working on a house project. He was a member of the VFW, Hannon-Hatch Post, West Hartford as well as the Moose Club, Hartford. He was an Avid Boston Red Sox and UCONN fan. Val was a simple, yet proud man, with a great sense of humor. Besides his beloved wife Jan, Val leaves his two sons, daughter-in-law's, and four grandchildren; Steven and Rose, their children; Marisa and Joey of Newington; Greg and Patty, their children; Benjamin and Madison of Glastonbury. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Lillian Couto (Bisaccia), of Newington, as well as many nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his son, Michael Taber. He was also predeceased by his sister Olga Crocket, and his brothers Andrew and Albert Taber. Val, Dad, Poppy…. guess it was really time for you to "pack that suitcase and run away". May you rest in peace and know that we will cherish all the great memories and love you uniquely shared with each and every one of us. We will miss you!Due to the current Covid situation, burial will be private at West Meadow Cemetery, Newington where Val will be laid to rest with his son Michael. There will be a memorial mass, with full military honors at a future date to be determined. Thank you to all the healthcare staff at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain and Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489 or the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting the family. To leave an expression of sympathy for the family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.