Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Avery Street Christian Reformed Church
661 Avery Street
South Windsor, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Avery Street Christian Reformed Church
661 Avery Street
South Windsor, CT
1924 - 2020
Valere Raymond Obituary
Our beloved father Valere "Val" Raymond, 95, of Vernon, formerly of Manchester, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Vernon Manor, surrounded by his family. Valere was born in Rimouski, Canada on December 25, 1924, son of the late Aime O. and Rose (Deschene) Raymond. Valere grew up in Canada and came to the U.S. in 1943 and settled in Manchester, CT. Valere worked for the Simsbury Board of Education and retired in 1985 after many years of service. He was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus in Manchester and a member of the Manchester Senior Center. Valere was an avid card player and social man. He lost his hand as a young adult in an accident, but never let that stop him from providing for his family, gardening, taking care of his home and learning how to golf. A kind, caring loving and devoted father, brother, grandfather and friend he will be dearly missed. He leaves his daughters, Denise Riopelle of Manchester, and Paula Raymond of Bloomfield; his grandson, Jonathan Riopelle and his wife Jessica of New Bedford, MA; his great granddaughter, Cassidy Rose Riopelle of New Bedford, MA; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 10 siblings. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2-3 p.m., at the Avery Street Christian Reformed Church, 661 Avery Street, South Windsor; a Funeral Service will follow in the church at 3 p.m. Burial will be private at the request of his family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangement. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 12, 2020
