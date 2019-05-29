Valerie Blake, of Callahan, FL, previously of Southbury, CT, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born to Valerie Innis Blake at St. Agnes Home in West Hartford, CT and was raised in Oxford, CT. She enjoyed the years she spent in Thomaston, CT raising her children. She was very talented in interior design and ran her own re-upholstery business for many years before retiring to Florida. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Claire (Skerstonas) and Sean Lescelius of Monterey, CA and Deb (Skerstonas) and Beni Lagana of Portland, CT. She leaves her grandchildren, Gregory and Jenna Lagana of Portland, CT. She is also survived by her cousin, Jean Kelsey, of Middletown, CT who became a good friend after they had the chance to meet later in life. The family would like to thank another close friend, Jean Moran, for being an amazing friend and affording Valerie with a comfortable retirement and being there to provide peace at the end of her life. A sincere thank you to the caring staff of Community Hospice and at the Jane and Bill Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, FL. Services will be private at the discretion of the family. Donations may be made in Valerie's honor to Feeding Northeast Florida at www.feedingnefl.org. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019