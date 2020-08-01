Valerie H. Costello Meader, 100, of Avon, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020, with her loving son Richard by her side. Valerie was born on May 26, 1920 in Pittsfield, MA, a daughter of the late Zygmunt and Helen Baczkowski. She was the beloved wife of the late Maurice Meader who was a World War II veteran. Valerie was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was dedicated to the care of her husband, her children, in-laws, and her many patients she looked after at St. Francis Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She attended the St. Francis School of Nursing and continued working there for over 50 years until her retirement. She was a faithful and active communicant of The Church of Saint Ann where she was involved in various committees and the annual craft fair. She enjoyed playing cards, especially canasta, and beautiful flowers, Russell Stover chocolates, and ice cream. A sweet lady with a sweet tooth! She will be dearly missed by her 2 sons, Richard A. Costello of Avon, Stephen J. Costello of Ludlow MA, 2 grandchildren, Jennifer and Brian, 3 great grandchildren, Owen, Isaac and Jonathan, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Maurice, Valerie is predeceased by her son Peter F. Costello, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. The family wishes to formally thank McLean Hospice and The Home-aides for their professional and compassionate care given to their mother. Donations in Valerie's memory can be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Mercy Ships, PO Box 1930, Lindale TX 75771. A Mass of Christian Burial for Valerie and her husband Maurice will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Rd., Avon CT 06001. Burial will follow immediately in St. Ann Cemetery. Carmon Funeral Home-Avon is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com